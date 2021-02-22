The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the victim and alleged shooter from an incident that took place the night of Feb. 16.
Taylor Murrieta, 31, was fatally shot after an altercation with another driver on the 3100 block of North Yellowstone Highway. Bonneville County deputies and the Idaho Falls Fire Department took Murrieta from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he survived on life support for a few days before dying.
A release from the sheriff's office identified Donald Randall, 42, as the person who shot Murrieta. According to the release, Randall called dispatch earlier that night after Murrieta aggressively drove behind him and attempted to pull him from his car after they both pulled over to argue in the street. Randall told deputies that he pulled a gun from inside his car and fired at Murrieta before police arrived.
The sheriff's office said Murrieta and Randall knew each other and had "prior confrontations" leading up to the events on Feb. 16. The shooting remains under investigation by the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office.