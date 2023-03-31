The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office on Friday released new information in the Thursday morning shooting of a woman by two deputies.
The deputies involved were identified as Patrick Crapo and Kyle Penney. The woman killed was identified as 38-year-old Nicholle Lynn Lockyer of Bonneville County.
The news release also revealed that the deputies reportedly shot at Lockyer after she hit Penney with her car, causing minor injuries.
Crapo reportedly was checking on Lockyer after finding her parked on 35th West at 3:30 a.m. He learned from dispatchers that there was a warrant for Lockyer's arrest for a probation violation in Bingham County on a grand theft case.
Penney arrived on scene and the deputies reportedly asked Lockyer to step out of the car. Lockyer reportedly accelerated the car, hitting Penney. Both deputies opened fire and shot Lockyer.
The deputies provided Lockyer with first aid until an ambulance arrived on the scene and Lockyer was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
Bonneville County Sheriff'sLt. Karl Noah said Penney also went to the hospital for an evaluation and was releasedthe same day.
The Eastern Idaho Critical incident Task Force is investigating the shooting. Crapo and Penney were both placed on paid administrative leave, according to Noah.
