Idaho Falls Police Officers were called to a residence on the 500 block of K street at around 6 p.m. last night for a report of a disturbance currently in progress. The initial caller reported that another man had entered his residence and attacked him. As the first man was on the phone with Idaho Falls Police Dispatch, he exited the residence and the second man locked himself inside the home. As officers arrived on scene, the second man called Dispatch and stated that he had been invited to the residence by another person residing there when he was attacked by the first man.
The second man, identified as Steven Ugalde, had barricaded himself inside the residence when Idaho Falls Police Officers arrived on scene. An Idaho Falls Police Dispatcher and a Police Sergeant spent over an hour speaking with Ugalde over the phone before safely making contact with him and bringing him outside the home. Officers conducted an investigation into what had occurred prior to police arrival. All individuals involved knew each other. Both parties agreed that a physical altercation had taken place but not about who had originally started the altercation, or how it had begun. After speaking with all involved parties, at this time the individuals have declined to press charges.
Mr. Ugalde, a 41 year old resident of Nampa, Idaho, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant from another jurisdiction and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail on that warrant. No charges have been filed at this time regarding last night’s incident.