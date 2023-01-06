A Nampa man has been arrested for reportedly attacking a woman repeatedly during an August incident.
The victim said Kaleb Moir, 36, hit and choked her multiple times over the course of two days after he was kicked out of a motorcycle club.
The first incident reportedly happened Aug. 16. The victim told Idaho Falls Police she was out with Moir when he picked a flower out of a pot and offered it to her. She said she told Moir that he shouldn't pick the flower because it was city property.
Moir reportedly responded by grabbing the victim by her neck and forcing her against a wall. She said it surprised her because Moir had not been violent before.
The victim said Moir seemed irritable for much of the next day. She said he "flipped a switch and started to freak out on her."
Moir reportedly went to the garage, threw several items around, kicked his motorcycle down and began "ripping" parts off of it.
When the victim told Moir to stop, he reportedly hit her in the mouth. She told police she went back inside and that Moir followed and began dragging her across the floor and beating her, which the victim said lasted "a long time."
The victim said she punched Moir in an effort to make him stop. He then reportedly began choking her until she passed out. She said she woke up in the basement with Moir on top of her.
The victim said he told Moir there was someone else still in the house, and that he got off of her and ran upstairs. The victim used the opportunity to get in her car and escape.
The officer who interviewed the victim observed multiple injuries, including a swollen lip and bruises on her hands, wrists, arms and legs.
The house was reportedly further damaged when the victim returned, including a bullet hole in the garage ceiling, a hole in a bedroom door where someone appeared to have punched through it, a window screen that appeared to have been slashed with a knife, and several items were scattered around.
A criminal case was filed in September, according to court records, and Moir was arrested some time on or before Thursday. He was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including battery, malicious injury to property and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line.
Moir was released to pretrial supervision after posting a $25,000 bond.
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.