A Nampa woman was arrested after she reportedly hit a woman in the head with a wooden log while on a camping trip.
Kathy Strom, 49, also reportedly tried to attack the victim with a roasting stick, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The two women were camping with family at the Falls Campground. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded around 5:52 p.m. on July 28 after the camp host called dispatch.
The host said they saw two women and one man struggling with children present.
The deputy approached the group and a man pointed to Strom and said she had attacked another woman who had since left the camp. The man said Strom was heavily intoxicated.
A 12-year-old girl told the deputy that Strom had been drinking alcohol all day. She said Strom attacked the victim by hitting her in the head with a log, then tried to hit her with a roasting stick for marshmallows. She said one of the men exited a trailer at the campsite and intervened to stop Strom from hitting the victim.
The victim returned to the camp with the man who had intervened, saying she decided to come back after seeing police were involved. She repeated what others had told the deputy, that Strom struck her in the head with a log, then attacked her with a marshmallow stick and a fire-poking stick. She said she threw milk and cereal at Strom in defense.
The deputy observed several cuts on the victim’s head.
The man who intervened corroborated the victim’s story to deputies. He said he was not sure where Strom found alcohol to get drunk, saying they had not brought drinks on the trip. Both the victim and the juvenile girl said Strom had stolen the alcohol.
The deputy wrote in the affidavit that Strom struggled to explain her actions due to her intoxication. She admitted to hitting the victim with a log, but said the victim had thrown cereal at her first.
Strom was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. She was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in Bonneville County Court.