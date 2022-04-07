Population growth is a double-edged sword. While growth can indicate a strong economy, it presents challenges.
That was an underlying message in the Idaho Falls Police Department's staffing outlook presentation during the March 28 City Council work session.
More people can mean more crime, increasing the workload for local law enforcement.
More people also means higher housing costs, making it harder to recruit and retain workers across all job sectors, something that's not lost on the department, which could face a nearly 25% vacancy rate among deployable sworn officers by the end of the year.
Mayor Rebecca Casper summarized the situation after a presentation from police Capt. Bill Squires and Capt. Joel Tisdale. She noted the department is authorized for 98 sworn officers, but it's possible that a combination of factors, including upcoming retirements and officers taking higher-paying jobs elsewhere, could reduce that number to between 75 and 78 sworn officers by the end of 2022.
"That's a lot of filling to do," said Casper, who noted that a lengthy city governmentwide discussion on employee recruiting and retention will take place Friday.
Squires told the council members in attendance that Idaho Falls' amenities, including housing affordability, used to work to the department's advantage, especially in the early days of the defund the police movement in other, more populated states. Police officers in higher-priced markets, such as California, could sell their homes at a premium and relocate to areas like Idaho Falls, where they could buy a nice home for far less.
But the hot housing market, driven by growth, has eliminated that recruiting advantage. Idaho has been one of the nation's fastest-growing states for more than a decade and Bonneville County is one of its hotspots. The Post Register reported in March that between 2019 and 2021 Bonneville County saw its largest population gain of any two-year period since 2000. Nearly 9,000 people moved into the county in the past two years combined.
In September, the median sales price for a home in the county was $405,382, according to the Snake River Multiple Listing Service. In the same month in 2019, it was $230,000.
"Officers get here and they can't buy a house or else they look at the market before coming here and they withdraw their application," Squires said. "We've had that happen with our last six or eight laterals (outside applicants with prior law enforcement experience)."
And struggling to recruit officers is not just an Idaho Falls phenomenon. A survey from the National Police Foundation, which last month changed its name to the National Policing Institute, found that 86% of the nation’s law enforcement agencies reported experiencing a staffing shortage in 2020.
Tisdale said that at any given time job recruiting websites have a total of about 1,000 police openings and that about half of them offer a sign-on bonus. Some city and county governments in the region have committed to increasing law enforcement officer pay by as much as 10% to 20% and others are offering to fully fund the employee's contribution into their respective state retirement systems, he said.
The department recently increased its starting pay for rookie officers from $45,448 annually to $49,878 per year, said Jessica Clements, the department's public information officer. Lateral officers with up to two years' experience start at that same rate, but are at a slightly higher pay grade going forward, meaning their pay can increase sooner.
For a lateral officer with five years experience the department's starting pay is $56,368 and the department has recently started matching years of service for lateral officers up to 10 years, previously that maxed out at eight. That means a lateral officer's experience is treated as though they had spent an equal number of years within the IFPD when it comes to pay.
In an effort to be more competitive and to speed the process, the Idaho Falls department has prioritized all of its hiring efforts with deadlines, Tisdale said.
"We had to condense the time it takes," Tisdale said. "Every applicant we have has applied to six or eight other agencies and they're looking at who's going to give them their best offer."
For crème de la crème applicants the department is now making conditional job offers at the end of the initial interview if officials think the applicant should move quickly through the process. For out-of-state applicants the department has streamlined the process where all in-person interactions required in the hiring process can now be done in a single day rather than the previous practice, which would take two or more trips.
With those steps the department has been able to cut the application-to-hire time frame from the national average 130 days to 90.
The department also continues to recruit officers with no law enforcement experience. Tisdale said 25 such applicants signed up for an entry-level test that took place March 29. However, Clements said just 10 showed up and five of those were disqualified that day.
Tisdale said it takes about 40 applicants taking an entry-level test to get one hired officer and it takes two hired officers to get one deployable officer.
"So we should get about one-quarter of an officer out of this test," he said. That was before the high number of no-shows.
Clements said the city's next testing session is June 2 and information is available on the department's website.
But even once a new officer is hired they must pass background checks, a psychological test, a physical and a polygraph before even beginning the department's training.
In the meantime, the need for more officers is palpable. Squires said the department currently has eight vacancies for sworn officers, and another three officers are on light duty after being injured. Another officer is scheduled to retire April 22, Clements said.
"I can't remember us being that low in deployable numbers," he said. "You'd have to go back to the late ’80s or early ’90s (to find similar numbers)."
The shortage comes at a time of increased need for service. In statistics Squires presented to the council, the percentage of "Group A" or "person" crimes tracked by the department was up 15% between 2017 and 2021. Group A crimes include sex crimes, murder, aggravated battery and assault. In 2020, the department saw the number of aggravated battery cases more than double from 110 to 222. In 2021, that number dropped to 175, but that still was nearly 30 cases higher than the next highest yearly total.
Squires also noted that the increasing prevalence of fentanyl caused a spike in drug offenses and overdoses in the city.
"Fentanyl is destroying our community just like it's destroying every community," he said.
Four years ago, when Idaho Falls Police officers first started carrying naloxone, an overdose treatment medication that can save the life of someone who has overdosed on opioids, it was "very rare" for it to be put into use, Squires said.
"Now, it's almost a daily occurrence that we use Narcan, sometimes it's multiple times a day," he said.
The number of calls for service (50,890) and 911 calls (6,220) were both at the highest level ever — 911 calls were up 25% over five years. And weapons violations, such as unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, were up 58% over five years.
Unsurprisingly, vehicle collisions also were at an all-time high (3,201) last year as were the subcategories of injury collisions (427), property damage collisions (2,079) and hit-and-run collisions (695). There were also four traffic fatalities within the city, more than twice as many as either Squires or Tisdale could recall happening in a single year.
One notable decrease in the crime statistics was in traffic stops, which were down nearly 2,000 in 2021 when compared to 2017.
Squires said that's a byproduct of the staffing shortage as officers now must go from "disturbance call to disturbance call with no time to make that traffic stop or check on that suspicious person."
Getting to a full complement of sworn officers is necessary to avoid having to talk about reducing police services, Squires said.
"We love our city. We don't like to see some of the trends that are going on," Squires said. "We'd like to be doing better at them than what we are."