The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday an outbreak of the coronavirus has been found in the Bonneville County Jail.
According to Sheriff Paul Wilde, 34 of 35 inmates living in a housing unit — the only unit that has been tested — tested positive for the virus. The first case was discovered on Friday in an inmate who had reported symptoms and was isolated.
Dr. Jeff Keller, medical director for the Bonneville County Jail, said the rest of the unit was tested Monday, and that the results came in Tuesday evening.
"Deputies and medical staff are continuing to monitor inmates in this particular housing unit and appropriately treat and isolate it with preventative measures to minimize potential spread to other parts of the jail," Wilde said at a press conference held Wednesday.
The outbreak comes after several jail inmates from the same housing unit contacted the Post Register to state they feared the virus was already in the jail. Two of the inmates said several of them had requested to be tested after showing symptoms but were refused by the jail.
Keller said all of the inmates in the housing unit reported they were asymptomatic, including the inmate who was originally isolated. The one inmate who tested negative has been removed from the unit.
Keller said other housing units will be tested.
"I absolutely want to stress that this is a professionally run facility," Wilde said, adding that staff were wearing masks and had been cleaning the jail since the outbreak began to prevent the spread of the virus.
"We are not going to forget about somebody," Wilde added. "They are all human beings. They are all being taken care of."