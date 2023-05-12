A Nevada man who reportedly raped a teenage girl has been transported to Idaho to face the charge.
Shane Alan Cady, 43, originally was charged in January 2022, but the case has been delayed during the extradition process. Court records state the extradition was expanded to nationwide after prosecutors learned Cady had addresses in Nevada, California and Colorado. He made his initial appearance in court Friday.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office began investigating Cady in November 2021 when the 13-year-old victim reported the rape.
During a forensic interview the victim saidCady made her perform multiple sex acts and touched her sexually.
A detective listened in on a confrontation call in which the victim's father asked Cady about the rape. During the call Cady admitted he had sexual contact with the victim in August 2021, but denied raping her. Cady's description portrays him as a passive participant in the sexual contact, which he claimed was started by the victim.
Police found several sexual messages between the victim and Cady on SnapChat, which the father asked about during the confrontation call.
Cady reportedly claimed the victim had started the conversation and that he was on the receiving end, but the father asked him about a message in which Cady told the victim he, "(liked) all of it." Cady said he had meant to send that message to an adult woman and suggested he sent it to the victim by mistake.
The detective contacted Cady personally in December 2021. Cady first reportedly told the detective something inappropriate happened between him and the victim, then denied there was any sexual contact between them.
Lewd conduct with a minor is punishable with up to life in prison. His bond was set at $15,000
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 26 in Bonneville County Court.
