Shane Cady

Cady

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A Nevada man who reportedly raped a teenage girl has been transported to Idaho to face the charge. 

Shane Alan Cady, 43, originally was charged in January 2022, but the case has been delayed during the extradition process. Court records state the extradition was expanded to nationwide after prosecutors learned Cady had addresses in Nevada, California and Colorado. He made his initial appearance in court Friday.


