BOISE — A bill has been introduced to boost Idaho judges' pay by about 3 percent a year.
The salary of an Idaho Supreme Court justice is fixed in statute, with other judges paid less on a fixed sliding scale. This bill would bump Supreme Court judge's pay from $151,400 to $155,200 a year and leave the current scale in place, resulting in raises for lower court judges as well.
The proposal would bump the judicial salary pool by 2.95 percent, or $769,500.
The Senate Judiciary committee voted unanimously to introduce the proposal, clearing the way for a full hearing later.