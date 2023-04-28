Tigan Howes

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A man who was charged with child sexual battery after he fled the county with the victim has now also been charged with custodial interference.

Tigan Howes, 32, was arrested Tuesday in Boise after the father of a 16-year-old girl reported to police that he believed Howes had taken off with her. 


