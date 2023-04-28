A man who was charged with child sexual battery after he fled the county with the victim has now also been charged with custodial interference.
Tigan Howes, 32, was arrested Tuesday in Boise after the father of a 16-year-old girl reported to police that he believed Howes had taken offwith her.
Howes already was under investigation for child sexual battery after the father reported he believed Howes and the victim were having sex. The victim told a detective in March Howes had sexual contact with her, and the detective found several sexual messages Howes sent her. Police had issued a warrant for Howes' arrest a day before the victim's father reported her missing.
The victim's father told Idaho Falls Police he believed Howes had left or would leave the state with the victim.
Police pinged both Howes' and the victim's phones and found they were together in Boise. A detective called Howes and told him to take the victim to the nearest police department as soon as possible. Under Idaho law, if a person committing custodial interference returns a child voluntarily, the charge is reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.
Howes denied he was with the victim, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Boise County Sheriff's Office deputies later found Howes and the victim at a campsite outside of Idaho City.
Custodial interference is punishable with up to five years in prison. Bond was set at $25,000, which Howes must cover in addition to the $30,000 bond for his child sexual battery charges to be released from jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 12 in Bonneville County Court.
