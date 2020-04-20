New charges have been filed against a man arrested in February for shooting at witnesses and law enforcement officers.
Channean Lee Deveau, 27, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault after a shootout on Feb. 9. No one was injured, though witnesses and law enforcement reported Deveau had fired at them from his car before surrendering.
Two new charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement were filed Wednesday, according to court records. The criminal complaint states the charges are for two Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies who were fired upon during the standoff.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Deveau had crashed into a tree in an apparent attempt to harm himself. When deputies contacted him by phone, he made comments that seemed to indicate he was attempting to provoke the witnesses and the deputies into killing him.
The affidavit states Deveau told law enforcement he would come out "guns blazing when they arrived on the scene, though he said he would not hit any of them. Bonneville County deputies arrived with officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police and U.S. Forest Service.
Deveau reportedly exited the vehicle and fired a shot into the ground. A Bonneville County deputy fired when Deveau pointed the gun in the direction of two other deputies, one of whom later told investigators he heard a round pass near him. An Idaho State Police trooper and a Forest Service agent also fired.
Deveau appeared to drop his gun and run. Law enforcement officers reported he attempted to pick up the gun when a Bearcat armored vehicle approached. A deputy in the vehicle fired non-lethal rounds, incapacitating Deveau.
Deputies exited the vehicle and arrested Deveau, using a Taser twice when he did not comply with verbal commands. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The Bonneville County deputies who fired at Deveau have returned to work after being placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
Deveau's bond was set at $30,000, in addition to a $250,000 bond set on his original case. Aggravated assault is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The deadly weapon enhancement increases the potential sentence to up to 20 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 29 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.