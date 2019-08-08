A Boise man who fired a gun into three cars in Tautphaus Park last week was arraigned Wednesday.
Jeremy Duane Marston, 37, faces four aggravated assault charges with a deadly weapon enhancement, each punishable with up to 20 years in prison.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, Marston was at the park in the evening of July 30. According to statements to police, he approached a group of men in the park after he alleged they made “gang signs” at him. Two witnesses said one of the men threatened Marston with violence unless he left.
After trading insults, Marston left, but returned around 9:30 with a gun, according to a woman who drove him to the park.
According to the report, when Marston arrived he began shooting at one of the men from before. The victim and a minor child both hid behind the victim’s car.
Marston also reportedly hit another car with bullets during the shooting. That vehicle had two teenage girls inside. None of the victims were hit by the bullets.
The woman driving the car, who reportedly was unaware of Marston’s intentions, drove away from the park to a side street. The woman fled from Marston, who ran in a different direction with the gun.
When an officer asked why she had driven Marston to the park knowing he had a gun, she said she was afraid to disobey him. She warned officers Marston might act aggressively when they caught him.
Police located Marston by tracing his phone. He was found on Hartert Drive wearing nothing but wet pants.
Marston said he thought he recognized the victim during their initial confrontation, but later realized he didn’t.
Marston asked for an attorney when officers asked about his return to the park. When the officers began preparing to take him to the jail, however, he told them he was afraid of losing his job. He said he could “hypothetically” meet with them “tomorrow” and help police find the gun. The officer refused. Marston then told police the victim had gone to his own car’s trunk and that he fired two warning shots in the air. Marston didn’t respond when the officer asked how he hit the cars while shooting straight up.
In addition to the aggravated assault charges, Marston was earlier charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Marston posted a $50,000 bond when he was first arrested. He was arrested again on the new charges and issued a $500,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in Bonneville County Courthouse.