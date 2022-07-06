An Idaho Falls man who has been arrested multiple times for stalking now has a new charge against him for video voyeurism.
According to a criminal complaint Alexus Mojica, 25, disseminated screenshots from videos of women having sex with him.
The probable cause affidavit in the case was sealed at the request of the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office.
The victims involved were reportedly the same women who called the police in June to report Mojica was stalking one of them despite a no-contact order that had been filed. Mojica was again arrested one week after for reportedly stalking the victim again and has remained in jail since.
During the first incident, the women reported that Mojica had harassed them in the past by sharing nude photos of one of them with the other.
The criminal complaint states the photos were shared without the consent of the victims, who were reportedly led to believe they would remain private, according to the criminal complaint.
Video voyeurism is punishable with up to five years in prison. Mojica was also charged with using a telephone to annoy, harass, intimidate or threaten, a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $25,000.
A no-contact order was issued between Mojica and the victims. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 15 in Bonneville County Court.