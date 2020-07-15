A New Mexico man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly punched a woman multiple times and broke her jaw.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lambert Peterson, 28, was fighting with the victim over a phone at an apartment on 12th Street around 1 a.m.. The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer they had both been drinking before the incident.
Peterson reportedly hit the victim in the face until she fell to the ground. The victim said Peterson then kicked her in the mouth.
The affidavit states the two went outside and continued to argue. A neighbor intervened and Lambert left the residence in a vehicle with the neighbor. The news release states the neighbor did not know the victim was injured.
The victim was assisted by Emergency Medical Services and taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
An officer met with the victim in the hospital. He wrote that the victim's face was swollen and covered in blood. The officer asked the victim to open her mouth, and wrote that he could clearly see she had a break in her bottom jaw. Hospital staff later confirmed her jaw was broken.
Peterson was found in the vehicle he had left in with the neighbor. The affidavit states he was hiding under a blanket in the back of the vehicle.
Peterson told police the victim had hit him with a baton and brass knuckles. Police observed marks on his face that appeared to have been caused by scratches, but did not see injuries consistent with a baton or brass knuckles.
Peterson was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Peterson was also wanted in New Mexico for robbery.
A no-contact order was issued between Peterson and the victim. His bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 24 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.