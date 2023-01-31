An Idaho Falls man who was already facing several sex crime charges has had a new rape charge filed against him.
The new charge brings the number of cases Taylor Joseph Blair-McKelvey faces up to six.
An Idaho Falls man who was already facing several sex crime charges has had a new rape charge filed against him.
The new charge brings the number of cases Taylor Joseph Blair-McKelvey faces up to six.
The probable cause affidavit in the new case states a woman called police in November after she saw news reports of the other cases filed against Blair-McKelvey.
The woman told an Idaho Falls Police Department detective she first met Blair-McKelvey online when she was 16 years old. Blair-McKelvey messaged her on Instagram to tell her he could increase her follower count.
The two did not talk much until two years later, when Blair-McKelvey reached out to her on SnapChat. The victim began meeting Blair-McKelvey in person. She said that during one of these meetings he raped her.
The victim said the rape happened in a parking lot west of the Snake River in Idaho Falls. She reportedly told Blair-McKelvey to stop several times.
Shortly after the rape, she confronted him about it. Blair-McKelvey reportedly made suicidal comments in response, and the victim contacted police to report it. The affidavit confirms police conducted a wellness check involving Blair-McKelvey on Jan. 3, 2021, in which the victim was the reporting party.
The victim also said she confronted Blair-McKelvey over the phone with a friend present. During the conversation, Blair-McKelvey reportedly admitted to raping the victim. The victim's friend confirmed hearing the admission when questioned by a detective and said he was willing to testify about the conversation.
The detective contacted Blair-McKelvey's attorney, Steven Meikle, who said he was advising his client to not answer police questions.
The victim, now 20, said she had undergone trauma therapy for the past two years.
"(The victim) discussed how she thought that she would never come forward with this information because she thought she was alone, but saw that Taylor had been arrested and had other victims and felt that she needed to do this so they know they are not alone," the detective wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Rape is punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. A no-contact order was issued between Blair-McKelvey and the victim, and his bond was set at $150,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in Bonneville County Court.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.