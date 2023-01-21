Four Killed Idaho Gag Order

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, on Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow. Twenty regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of slaying four college students.

 AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File

BOISE — Twenty regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students.

The coalition, which includes The Associated Press, contends that press access to law enforcement officers and other officials involved in high-stakes criminal cases provides the public with important context and a better understanding of how the criminal justice system operates.


