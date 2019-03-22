The Layton City Police Department will not be recommending charges in the shooting death of Idaho Falls Police Department Officer Blaine Reed.
Layton Lt. Travis Lyman said the investigators decided not to recommend charges after reviewing the evidence with the Davis County Prosecutor's Office.
Reed was suspended from his job as an officer in November after he came under investigation for a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend. He was charged with attempted strangulation and aggravated assault in December.
Lyman said Reed entered the victim's house uninvited to confront him, believing the victim was dating his ex-girlfriend, a different woman from the one in the attempted strangulation case. According to Lyman, the two argued until Reed got on top of the victim and began banging the victim's head against the floor. The victim told police Reed was threatening to kill him.
The two stopped fighting, then Reed charged at the victim again. This was when he shot him.
Lyman said a woman witnessed the first fight between the two, and left the house. She was outside when Reed was shot.
Joe Filicetti, who was Reed's attorney in the attempted strangulation case, said Reed had called him after learning about the relationship. Filicetti said he was worried about Reed, who was afraid of losing his law enforcement career over the abuse investigation.
Reed joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 2015. He received a life saving award from the Idaho Falls City Council in 2016 after he performed CPR on a man who had overdosed on heroin.