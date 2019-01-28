A North Dakota man was arrested in December after an Idaho State Police trooper found various drugs in his car, including more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine, heroin and ecstasy.
Jorge Eliseo Palmerin-Rodriguez, 50, was a passenger in a car driven by a woman on U.S. Highway 20 in Bonneville County. The trooper observed the driver following a semi-truck too closely, then saw her cut too closely in front of the truck while passing it, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The trooper pulled them over and asked the driver for her license. She provided a Nevada state ID and said her license was in a bag. She later admitted to the trooper she did not have a driver's license.
Palmerin-Rodriguez told the trooper he was borrowing the car to pick up a 10-year-old boy who was also a passenger.
A state police corporal arrived and spoke to the driver, who admitted to having marijuana with her. She consented to a search of her person and the trooper found marijuana on her. Palmerin-Rodriguez also consented to be searched and the trooper found a marijuana oil extract pen in his pocket.
The two were arrested and held in patrol cars while law enforcement searched their car. In the back troopers found multiple containers of marijuana. A bag of cocaine was found attached to the steering column, and a meth pipe was found in a duffel bag.
A blue bag in the back contained three vacuum-sealed bags of methamphetamine, with a combined weight of 3.12 pounds. Other vacuum-sealed bags were found with half a pound of cocaine, 21 grams of heroin, 47.6 grams of a schedule IV drug called Carisprodol, and 24.55 grams of ecstasy.
Palmerin-Rodriguez admitted to police he had been trafficking the drugs in exchange for $5,000. He told police this was his second trip, and that the driver and 10-year-old boy did not know about the drugs. The driver was charged with several misdemeanors and released.
Palmerin-Rodriguez was charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of meth, punishable with a minimum of 10 years and up to a life sentence, trafficking between 200 and 400 grams of cocaine, punishable with a minimum of five years and up to life in prison, trafficking between 7 and 28 grams of heroin, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison each.
Palmerin-Rodriguez's bond was set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bonneville County Courthouse.