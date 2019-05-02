A North Dakota man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly almost hit an Idaho State Police trooper head-on.
According to a news release, Craig Stern, 28, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls around 9 p.m. The release states Stern was traveling at speeds up to 125 mph and failing to stay in his lane, nearly hitting other vehicles. The van he was driving had been reported stolen.
The release states Stern turned off his headlights in an attempt to escape law enforcement. Troopers deployed spikes and flattened his tires.
Stern fled on foot and broke into a nearby house to hide. He was located a few minutes after fleeing. A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy deployed a Taser after Stern resisted arrest. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment and told troopers his name was Pearson. Investigators determined Stern had been using methamphetamine. He was then taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
Stern was charged with felony eluding, punishable with up to five years in prison, possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison, and felony unlawful entry, punishable with up to five years in prison. He also was charged with providing false information to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia, both punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 14 in Bonneville County Courthouse.