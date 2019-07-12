A North Dakota man was sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.
Jorge Palmerin-Rodriguez, 50, was arrested in December after an Idaho State Police Trooper found more than 3 pounds of meth in his car.
Palmerin-Rodriguez and the woman who was driving told the trooper they were picking up a 10-year-old boy who was in the back seat.
Both adults consented to be searched. The trooper found marijuana on both of them. They were detained while police searched the rest of the car.
Inside were three vacuum-sealed bags of meth, a half-pound bag of cocaine, and small amounts of heroin, ecstasy and pills.
Palmerin-Rodriguez told police he had been paid to traffic the drugs and that neither the driver nor the boy knew he had them in the car. He was originally charged with multiple drug-related felonies, but a plea deal reduced the case to two charges: drug trafficking in more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams of methamphetamine and trafficking in more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams of cocaine.
District Judge Joel Tingey sentenced Palmerin-Rodriguez to five to seven years in prison for the meth and three to six years for the cocaine, to be served concurrently.
Tingey also ordered Palmerin-Rodriguez to pay hefty fees totaling $16,868.61.