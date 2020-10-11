On the evening of 10/11/2020, it will be 27 years since Stephanie Crane was last seen in Challis, Idaho. Stephanie had gone bowling with her friends after school, they had belonged to a bowling league. The bowling league was usually done around 4:45 P.M.
Stephanie was reported missing by her mother Sandi Crane at approximately 8:15 P.M.
Stephanie's mother had searched for her prior to coming into the CCSO. The information received from Sandi was Stephanie was wearing maroon sweats, a maroon and white striped top with the words "GIMME" across the front and maroon and white tennis shoes. Stephanie was 9 years old, had dark brown shoulder length hair, was 3 and Vi feet tall and has blue eyes. She weighed between 75 and 80 pounds.
The first information the CCSO received was Stephanie had been seen by someone headed home. But then prior to leaving the bowling alley Stephanie had told someone in the bowling alley she was going to the football field. The Sheriff and one of the deputies searched the creek between the bowling alley and the Crane residence.
Search and Rescue was dispatched. Within an hour there were approximately 60 searchers (sar, fire dept, etc). The beginning of the search centered around the creek, Crane Sawmill, and general area, also the elementary school, high school, and surrounding areas. The search extended throughout Challis. All o fStephanie's school friends were contacted, and most of her classmates were contacted along with the bowling team, no one had seen her.
On 10/12/1993, 300 hundred searchers, two planes, hundreds of phone calls, FBI agents, Custer County Sheriffs Deputies, Idaho State Police, Idaho Bureau of Investigation, Fish and Game Officers, and a team of tracking dogs failed to turn up any clues as to Stephanie's whereabouts. Boat crews that checked the river from Challis to Salmon also failed to turn up any sign of Stephanie.
At the time Stephanie disappeared while we had excellent local news coverage, there were no such things as Amber Alerts, Facebook, Fox News Channel, My Space or even YouTube. Stephanie's disappearance was reported nationally by America's Most Wanted and CNN. Custer County relied on volunteers to hand out fliers with Stephanie's picture. Volunteers also stuffed envelopes with fliers of Stephanie and a cover letter for a nationwide mailing.
In October of 1993, Stephanie's case was featured on "America's Most Wanted". In November of 93 a benefit concert by the Braun Brothers was held for the Stephanie cause. Also, in November of 93 Stephanie was featured on the TV show "Front Page". Front Page was a short-lived newsmagazine show that ran on the Fox Network in 1993.
In 1994 and again in 1997, "The Child Connection, Inc." out of Louisville, KY assisted in the search for Stephanie. "The Child Connection, Inc." founded in 1992 is an independent non-profit organization that actively searches for missing and exploited children throughout the US and Canada.
The Custer County Sheriffs Office contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2010 and requested assistance from Project Alert. Project Alert representatives are retired law enforcement professionals who are trained by the National Center for Missing and Exploited children to participate in a variety of ways on missing child cases. They specialize in long term missing children cases.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, roughly 800,000 children are reported missing each year in the United States -- that’s roughly 2,000 per day. Of those, there are 115 child "stranger abduction" cases each year, which means the child was taken by an unknown person.
In the year 2012, the CCSO acting on different tips that were received searched different areas in Custer County. These searches turned up no sign ofStephanie. Over the years the CCSO, ISP, FBI, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and other various law enforcement agencies have worked and still do work in collaboration following up on leads in hopes to locate Stephanie.
In 2016 the Custer County Sheriffs Office started reviewing reports and re-evaluating possible evidence in the disappearance of Stephanie. The Custer County Sheriffs Office has also re-interviewed people and even traveled out of state to conduct interviews.
In 2016 Stephanie's case was featured on the Dateline "Cold Case Spot Light" on the internet. In April of 2018 Stephanie's case was featured on the show "Disappeared". "Disappeared" is an American documentary television program on the Investigation Discovery Channel. The program contains reenactments and interviews with law enforcement officers, investigators, and relatives connected with cases in which individuals have gone missing. Each episode features a single case of either one individual, or sometimes several individuals who have disappeared together.
Anyone who thinks they have information on Stephanie may be afraid to come forward. It was brought out in court during the 2017 trial of the man convicted of murdering Etan Patz, (the first missing child to be featured on a milk carton) who disappeared in 1979, that he confessed to a prayer group. He also made a confession to his brother in law that he had hurt a child, but no one reported this information to law enforcement. This conviction was made without a body or murder weapon.
If someone has told you they had something to do with Stephanie Crane's disappearance you need to report this to the Custer County Sheriffs Office, even if you think it is not true. All tips and leads are checked into. If someone has told you they are responsible for the disappearance of someone, report that to the appropriate Law Enforcement Authority.
Sadly, both of Stephanie's parent passed way without ever knowing what happened to her. Her mother Sandi Crane passed away August 14,1997. Her father Ben Crane passed away October 11, 2012.
Both passed from natural causes. Stephanie has sisters, grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles that would like to know what happened her.
As recently as October 1st 2020 we are still receiving tips in our office. Until the whereabouts of Stephanie are determined we will continue to thoroughly investigate every lead. No information is unimportant to our investigation. There is $50,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Stephanie's disappearance.
if you think you have information about Stephanie call the Custer County Sheriffs Office at 208-879-2232 or you can call the Custer County Sheriff tipline at 208-879-5372 and leave a message. You can also call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-842-5678). You can leave a comment on Sheriff Lumpkin's Facebook page or send an email to stephaniecranetips@gmail.com