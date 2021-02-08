Residents of the 200 block of Tendoy Drive saw police cars in their neighborhood Monday morning after a reported officer-involved shooting.
The Idaho Falls Police Department announced via email an officer had been involved in a shooting and said a press conference, revealing more details, would be held at 1 p.m.
Dawn Follett, who lives in the neighborhood where the incident occurred, said she noticed the police lights around 3:30 a.m.
"I heard a shot, but I thought it was from my TV," Follett said.
Ben Mortensen said he went outside at 5 a.m. to smoke a cigarette and saw the police blocking off a section of the road near the intersection of Tendoy Drive and Syringa Drive. He said the police were there until about 7 a.m.