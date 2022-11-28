An Idaho Falls Police Department officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a 63-year-old man who reportedly attacked him with a knife.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles on Hemmert Avenue. A news release states the bar was open and that several patrons witnessed the shooting.
The man who was shot was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. The Idaho Falls Police Department has not released information about his health status.
Police are not identifying the officer or the victim, citing an ongoing investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, which investigates officer involved shootings. The investigation is being led by Idaho State Police.
The news release states the officer was looking for the victim after receiving a report he had made suicidal statements. The two spoke to each other for a few minutes, then the man reportedly drew a knife.
The two struggled until the officer pushed the man away to put distance between them. The officer told the man to put the knife away, but he reportedly continued to approach until the officer fired his gun, hitting the man.
The officer and other responding law enforcement provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived to take over.
No one other than the man with the knife was injured during the altercation, according to the news release.
The shooter was the only officer on scene at the time he shot the man, according to IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements. His body camera was on at the time, and the recording will be turned over to the critical incident task force.
The shooting is the third involving an Idaho Falls Police Department officer in the past two years. In February 2021, an officer shot and killed Joseph Johnson after mistaking him for a suspect who had fled. The officer was charged with manslaughter, but the Idaho Attorney General’s Office later dropped the charges.
The other shooting was in September, when an officer shot and injured Levi Bautista after Bautista was involved in a shootout outside a bar and fled from police. The shooting was determined to be justified because Bautista had a gun and that the officer feared he was about to use it.
