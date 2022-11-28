filler

An Idaho Falls Police Department officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a 63-year-old man who reportedly attacked him with a knife.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles on Hemmert Avenue. A news release states the bar was open and that several patrons witnessed the shooting.


