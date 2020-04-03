The Idaho Falls Police Department has asked between 7 and 8% of its officers and dispatchers to self-quarantine while waiting to see if they have symptoms of COVID-19.
The temporary quarantines have been enacted for officers who have been exposed to individuals who showed symptoms of the virus. Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said some of these interactions included people intentionally coughing or spitting at officers, then claiming to have the virus.
None of the officers have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus, Johnson said, and they can return to job if they do not show symptoms and if the department confirms the individual they had contact with has not tested positive for the virus. Because they do not have symptoms, none of the officers have qualified to be tested for the virus.
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said some of the officers have also been quarantined because they recently traveled. In other incidents, callers have warned law enforcement they have symptoms of the virus before officers responded.
On March 28, a suspect in a domestic violence case spat and coughed at officers and Emergency Medical Services personnel after he was arrested. Johnson said he has heard anecdotally about other incidents from police officers.
Suspects coughing and spitting at officers is not new to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said.
"When AIDS was coming around, everyone was telling us they had AIDS," Johnson said, adding that there had been a recent instance of a suspect spitting in an officer's eye and claiming he had AIDS.
Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is an infectious disease caused by human immunodeficiency virus that breaks down the immune system. HIV only spreads through sex, breast milk and blood, and not through saliva, sweat or tears.
COVID-19, however, can spread through saliva. Johnson said suspects sometimes believe they will not be arrested or taken to jail if they show symptoms. The Center for Disease Control estimates 25% of people with the virus may be asymptomatic. Others may have the virus for up to two weeks before showing symptoms.
As a result, law enforcement offices have had to take extra precautions during the outbreak. Clements said some officers have been living separately from their families.
"Officers are the ones running toward the danger, toward the gunfire and risking their own lives. But it becomes a lot harder when you talk about risking your family members' lives," Johnson said.