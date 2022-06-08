As Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer questioned Jessica Hendricks during the murder trial of her husband, he shared with the jury a series of Facebook messages that she had written.
In the messages, Jessica told Jason Wessells, the brother of Rory Neddo, that she believed Marshall Hendricks, the man whom she would later marry, had unjustly murdered Neddo when he shot and killed him on Sept. 2, 2019.
"He killed the love of my life for no god damn reason," Jessica wrote in the Facebook message, just a few days after the shooting. "Marshall did not have to do that."
When Defense Attorney Allen Browning cross-examined Jessica Wednesday, she made it clear that she no longer believes Marshall was in the wrong when he shot Neddo. She said she now believes Marshall acted in self-defense.
Jessica said she wrote those messages because she was mad at Marshall in the aftermath of the shooting. Several times during her testimony, she stopped to collect herself as she became upset recounting the day one man she loved shot the other.
"I loved Rory," Jessica said. "Our relationship was pretty messed up, but I still loved him."
Marshall is on trial for first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Neddo's death.
Neddo reportedly was confronting Marshall after learning Jessica, his ex-girlfriend, was in a relationship with Marshall.
Hope Dixon, Marshall's girlfriend at the time, also testified Wednesday. The shooting happened outside her house after Marshall reportedly told Neddo he was there and to come over if he wanted a fight.
Most of the day, however, was spent on Jessica, with frequent breaks as attorneys discussed in sidebars with District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. what questions they could ask and how.
During the testimony, Watkins allowed Spencer to treat Jessica as a hostile witness due to her marriage to Marshall. Jessica reportedly waived spousal privilege so she could testify in the case.
Spencer primarily asked Jessica about her testimony during a preliminary hearing in November 2019. Instead of asking her what happened the night of the shooting, Spencer asked her whether she testified to certain details: That she saw Marshall shoot Neddo in the face, that she did not see a gun on Neddo, and that she initially lied to police and said the gun was hers to spare Marshall from being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Browning objected to the way the testimony was handled, telling Watkins, "If he's going to ask her questions like this, she should have the transcript (of the preliminary hearing) in front of her."
Watkins, however, said Spencer could ask Jessica about her previous testimony and that she could be shown the transcript to refresh her memory if she could not remember what she previously said.
One statement Jessica said she no longer stood by was where Wessells was during the shooting. In 2019, Jessica said Wessells, who drove Neddo to Dixon's home and also witnessed the shooting, was in the car until the shot was fired. She said she believed she was mistaken, and now says Wessells exited the car when he and Neddo arrived, but that only Neddo approached Hendricks.
Both attorneys questioned Jessica on that change in her statements, as she had also reportedly warned Marshall that Neddo was angry enough to bring a friend to help in the upcoming fight. Marshall reportedly told her that if Neddo brought a friend, he would shoot both of them.
"You're testifying now that 11 days after the incident you had a worse memory than you do today, nearly two-and-a-half-years after the incident," Spencer asked.
Jessica also testified that she saw Neddo "chest-bump" and push Marshall before the shooting, telling him to "do it, do it." She said she never saw Marshall point a gun at Wessells.
During cross-examination, Jessica said Wessells had been the person she bought meth from before the shooting. She said the last time she used meth was two days after the shooting. She said that also was when she sent the Facebook messages to Wessells about his brother.
"Hey Jason, I wanted to let you know that I am extremely disappointed in me for the way I acted for all of what happened," Jessica wrote.
Browning suggested through his questions that the fact that she was dependent on Wessells for drugs may have been a factor in her statements to him that Marshall was wrong to shoot Neddo.
Dixon was called to testify later in the afternoon. She and Jessica concurred on some details, but also contradicted each other.
Both women said they heard Marshall tell Neddo over the phone that he was at Dixon's house and that he would be there if Neddo wanted a fight.
Dixon, however, said that when Neddo arrived, she heard him tell Marshall, "Let's talk about this."
Browning said Marshall would testify that he, in fact, told Neddo they should talk. Dixon, however, testified that she had known Neddo for nearly half her life and was in a relationship with Marshall, and that she knew the difference between their voices.
Dixon also denied that Neddo had a reputation for violence, but did say he would get in a fight if "called out."
Dixon said she had a relative take her kids from the house because she did not want them to see the expected fight. When Neddo arrived, Dixon reportedly took Jessica's son, who was staying at her house, downstairs and turned on the television. She said she heard a gunshot when she returned to the kitchen.
The trial is set to continue through the week. First-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement is punishable with up to 20 years in prison.