Idaho State Police are investigating a four-car crash on Monday that ended with one person dead and two people hospitalized.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 91 south of Idaho Falls. Richard Whiting, 84, of Shelley, was driving south near the intersection of South 65th West when he crashed into a car driven by Jerry Clark, 66, of Ammon. The impact caused Clark to crash into Douglas Nordstrom's car. Another car was struck by debris from the crash.
Whiting and a passenger in his car were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. Clark was also transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.