One of the defendants in a kidnapping case in which a woman was tied up, tortured and set on fire has pleaded guilty.
Sasha Dee Martinez, 34, entered the plea agreement on May 4 and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7.
Martinez's codefendant, Jorge Balderas, has been switching rapidly between attorneys. According to court records, he hired a private attorney, Daniel Taylor, to take over the case on June 1. Taylor withdrew from the case nine days later on June 10.
"The defendant's family agreed to pay for attorney's services, however they will not return phone calls from counsel or counsel's office," Taylor wrote in his motion to withdraw.
District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered that a public defender be appointed in Balderas' case.
Martinez, Balderas, and another defendant, Laura Zamudio, were arrested in July after a woman said they tied her up in a basement for three days. During that time, the victim said she was beaten, cut with a knife, had her hair removed and was burned with a blowtorch.
The victim had severe burns on her legs, which she told police were caused when Balderas poured lighter fluid under the chair she was tied to and lit it on fire.
The victim had previously dated Balderas, who was reportedly dating Martinez at the time of the incident. The victim said she continued to live with Martinez and Balderas, as well as Zamudio, who had also previously dated Balderas.
A fourth defendant, Austin Alverado, was arrested in October. Court records state Alverado was with Balderas when he left to grab the victim. He reportedly heated metal tools Balderas used to torture the victim, and was reportedly present when Balderas used the lighter fluid on her.
As part of Martinez's plea agreement, charges of first-degree kidnapping and one count of misdemeanor battery will be dismissed, and Martinez will plead guilty to aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. Both sides will recommend her sentence run concurrently with a parole violation case.
The plea agreement is nonbinding, meaning that if the judge rejects the plea agreement, she cannot cite the rejection as grounds to withdraw her plea.
Court records indicate that change of plea hearings were also scheduled for Zamudio, on June 15, and Alverado, on Tuesday. Both hearings were continued, however, and plea agreements have not been entered in their cases.
Balderas has also been charged with intimidating a witness after he reportedly told Martinez she needed to withdraw a statement she made against him "for your sake."
Balderas and Zamudio both have status conferences scheduled for July 6. Alverado has a status conference scheduled for July 13.