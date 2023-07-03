An Oregon man was arrested Friday night after he reportedly rammed three law enforcement vehicles following a report that he wasstalking a woman around a business' parking lot at 3693 S. 25th East.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release, officers received a call around 9:30 p.m. from a distressed woman who said she was being followed.
The victim drove around the parking lot several times to confirm someone was following her. The victim notified a friend who then called dispatch.
Ryan Barstad, 38, of Oregon, continued to speed through the parking lot while following the victim's vehicle after officers showed up and attemptedto stop his car.
Barstad ignored the officers' commands to stop his vehicle after patrol cars pulled in front of the vehicle.
Barstad rammed into three patrol cars while trying to reach the victim, the release said. All three patrol vehicles are still operable. Barstad's vehicle was towed from the scene, unrelated to damages, Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said.
Officers eventually stopped Barstad and removed him from his vehicle, taking him into custody. Officers also found nearly 25 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.
Barstad told the officers he was following the victim because he believed she was in the Army, the release said. He had been following the victim around the parking lot for approximately 20 minutes before officers arrived at the scene.
The victim did not know Barstad prior to this, the release said.
Barstad was taken to the Bonneville County Jail Friday night. He was arrested for the felony charges for attempt to a elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, battery on certain personnel, malicious injury to property and misdemeanor charges for second-degree stalking and possession of marijuana.
He is still being held at the Bonneville County Jail, Lovell said. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 12. No information regarding bail is available.
