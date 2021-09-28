Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people after a report of a man brandishing a handgun at a passing vehicle.
Troopers received a call Friday, September 24th, at 1:47 p.m. from a witness reporting that the back seat male passenger in a red sedan with Washington license plates had flashed a handgun at the driver and passenger of another vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 15 in Bingham County.
Troopers caught up with the suspect vehicle as it was pulling off the interstate at exit 47 in McCammon. Troopers stopped the suspect vehicle with the assistance of Bannock County deputies and identified the back seat passenger of the suspect vehicle as a 33-year-old man from Spokane, Washington. After further investigation, he was found to be in possession of several firearms including a handgun reported stolen out of Washington state, approximately 326 grams of a substance identified as methamphetamine, approximately 146 grams of pills identified as fentanyl, and several thousand dollars cash.
A female passenger of the car was also found to be in possession of pills identified as fentanyl.
Arrested: Kyle L. Phillips, 33, Spokane, WA
Charged: Grand Theft (F)
Unlawful (felon) possession of a firearm (F)
Aggravated Assault x2 (F)
Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver - fentanyl (F)
Trafficking Methamphetamine (F)
Arrested: Sky A. Logue, 30, Spokane, WA
Charged: Possession of a Controlled Substance - Fentanyl (F)
Troopers booked the two suspects into the Bannock County Jail on the above charges.