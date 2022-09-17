The plaintiff and defendants in a lawsuit over a police officer’s use of force have made several filings arguing over whether summary judgment is appropriate.
The Idaho Falls Police Department faces a lawsuit from an attorney alleging officer Dustin Cook used excessive force during a 2020 incident in which Cook tackled Tony Irvine off of a bicycle while Irvine was attempting to flee on July 14, 2020.
Cook was responding to reports of a confrontation in a parking lot in which a man was making threats with a baseball bat. Cook wrote in his probable cause affidavit that when he arrived, the man with the bat obeyed commands to drop the weapon.
The parties disagree on whether Cook ordered Irvine to stop before tackling him. Irvine has alleged the incident caused him permanent injuries, that his ribs were broken and needed to be repaired with metal screws.
Attorney Jason Wood, who is representing Irvine, has filed a motion asking the judge for summary judgment. Responses from the defense allege summary judgment would be premature, given the parties have only recently begun discovery, the phase of a case in which each side shares the evidence and information they possess.
Wood argues court rules do not forbid summary judgment if the facts of a case are not in dispute. He writes that the information requested in discovery by the defense (a list of witnesses and a recording of the fight between Irvine and the man with the bat) would not be relevant. He states whether Cook was justified is based on what he knew at the time he tackled Irvine, and therefore summary judgment can be made without completing discovery.
Attorneys for Cook and the Idaho Falls Police Department countered in their own filing that the information they’ve requested includes statements from witnesses who have made contradicting statements to those made by Cook in his report.
The defendants argue that because there is a discrepancy between statements by Cook and by one of the witnesses over whether Cook ordered Irvine to stop before tackling him, summary judgment would be inappropriate.
In a response filed Sept. 8, the defense further highlights other issues disputed between the parties, including whether Cook arrested Irvine (the defense states Cook never handcuffed him or used force outside of tackling him off the bicycle), and whether Cook was justified to treat Irvine as a suspect.
The defense also cites previous rulings by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals saying summary judgment should rarely be granted in use of force cases.
The defense quoted a 2002 ruling from the 9th Circuit Court stating that “‘(b)ecause [the excessive force inquiry] nearly always requires a jury to sift through disputed factual contentions, and to draw inferences therefrom, we have held on many occasions that summary judgment or judgment as a matter of law in excessive force cases should be granted sparingly.’”
Wood argued in his response that these disputes were not important to whether Irvine’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated. He said whether Cook technically arrested Irvine was irrelevant, given that he used force to detain him.
Wood also said the defense should explain what law his client was breaking by leaving the scene.
“Even if the Court finds a genuine dispute of material fact whether Cook used excessive force in seizing Mr. Irvine, he is entitled to partial summary judgment on his Fourth Amendment unlawful seizure claim,” Wood writes.
A scheduling conference in the case is set for Sept. 30.