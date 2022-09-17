Idaho Falls Police car file
An Idaho Falls Police Department squad car is seen in August 2018.

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register

The plaintiff and defendants in a lawsuit over a police officer’s use of force have made several filings arguing over whether summary judgment is appropriate.

The Idaho Falls Police Department faces a lawsuit from an attorney alleging officer Dustin Cook used excessive force during a 2020 incident in which Cook tackled Tony Irvine off of a bicycle while Irvine was attempting to flee on July 14, 2020.

