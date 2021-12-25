Recent Court filings in Christopher Tapp’s lawsuit against the city of Idaho Falls are asking who should represent a man who cannot represent himself.
In a motion filed in November by Tapp’s lawyers, the plaintiffs ask the court to appoint a guardian to oversee the legal interests of Jared Fuhriman, a former Idaho Falls mayor who was the lead detective in the 1997 case against Tapp.
“Defense counsel have repeatedly represented that Defendant Jared Fuhriman, the lead detective in the investigation that caused Plaintiff’s wrongful conviction, is severely incapacitated due to Alzheimer’s Disease, allegedly to the extent that he cannot communicate verbally or participate in any way in this litigation,” the motion states.
Tapp was convicted in May 1998 for the June 13, 1996, rape and murder of Angie Dodge. He was released from prison in 2017 and exonerated in 2019 after an investigation by Judges for Justice found that a confession by Tapp had been coerced by the police.
Fuhriman was the Idaho Falls Police Department’s lead investigator into the murder. He and other officers named in the lawsuit reportedly fed Tapp details about the crime scene during an interrogation, then testified in court that Tapp had volunteered those details on his own.
Fuhriman also told Tapp that he would be convicted and sentenced to death unless he named other suspected accomplices. Tapp gave several names to police, but none of those individuals matched DNA recovered from the crime scene.
In May 2019, Brian Dripps was arrested and confessed that he raped and murdered Angie Dodge. He told police in an interview that he acted alone and had never met Tapp. In June of this year Dripps was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty.
Dripps’ fixed-term sentence is less than the 30-year minimum sentence Tapp received when he was sentenced in 1998. Tapp served more than 20 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.
Tapp’s attorneys argue in the motion that a decision needs to be made about Fuhriman’s representation to prevent the case from needing to be repeated on the basis of his competence. They are requesting the court inquire into Fuhriman’s mental state and consider appointing a guardian to represent Fuhriman’s interest.
Fuhriman, along with the other defendants, is being represented by lawyers hired by the city’s insurance provider. According to the motion, however, the city and its insurance company have not agreed to fully cover any costs to Fuhriman in the event of a settlement or judgment against the defense. Tapp’s attorneys argue this shows a conflict of interest between the city and Fuhriman being represented by the same attorneys.
The city’s attorneys filed a motion in opposition to Tapp’s motion. Their response was sealed by the court to protect Fuhriman’s medical privacy.
Tapp’s attorneys’ answer to that response, however, is unsealed. It indicates the defense accused the plaintiffs of interfering with the relationship between them and their clients.
The response also says the city argued that Fuhriman’s wife, Karen Fuhriman, is acting as a guardian to represent his legal interests. The plaintiffs argue, however, that she is not under the same legal obligation to prioritize her husband’s legal needs as a court-appointed guardian. Tapp’s attorneys suggest the court could appoint her as a guardian so she would be under such legal obligation.
A decision on whether to inquire into Fuhriman’s representation has not been made by the judge.
In March, Gov. Brad Little signed the Wrongful Conviction Act, which was inspired by Tapp’s case, into law. The law gives claimants a total of $62,000 for each year they were wrongfully imprisoned. Claimants will get an additional $25,000 per year on parole, and if a claimant was on death row then the annual amount is upped to $75,000 per year.
The law also requires the recipients to reimburse the state if they win a civil suit seeking compensation for their wrongful convictions.