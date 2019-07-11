Brent Dodge supports Tapp exoneration

Brent Dodge said he expects and hopes Christopher Tapp, the man originally convicted of killing Angie Dodge, will be exonerated next week.

Tapp confessed to the murder in 1997 and was found guilty by a jury of rape and first-degree murder. His confession came under scrutiny after Judges for Justice and Defense Attorney John Thomas argued that Tapp had been coerced by Idaho Falls Police Department officers.

Tapp was released in 2017 and the rape conviction was dropped. His murder conviction, however, still stands.

When Brian Dripps was arrested for Angie Dodge's in May, he told Idaho Police Department officers he committed the murder alone.

Tapp had told police he committed the murder with other men, but none of the names he provided checked out.

The only DNA found at the scene of the murder was a positive match for Dripps.

The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office is expected to announce a decision on whether to exonerate Tapp based on new evidence.

"It's pretty common knowledge that we expect him to be exonerated," Brent said.

Like most of the people of Idaho Falls, Brent was convinced Tapp was guilty when he was convicted. He later came to doubt Tapp's confession, and has formed a friendship with a man he once hated.

Brent said Tapp's life is a reminder that his sister was not the only one hurt when his sister was killed. He was also impressed with how little anger Tapp had shown in their conversations despite the 20 years he spent in prison.

"I haven't seen a bitter side to him," Brent said. "I think that's admirable."