Peace Officers Memorial
Buy Now

An honor guard from the Idaho Falls Police Department places a small candle inside commemorative glasses engraved with the names of each law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in the state of Idaho.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department held a Peace Officer Memorial on Friday at the close of National Police Week to commemorate Idaho’s officers and deputies who have been killed in the line of duty.

The ceremony, held at the Bonneville County Courthouse, recognized the risks and responsibilities assumed every day by the men and women who protect our communities. Since 1883, 77 individuals and five canines have given the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their law enforcement duties in the state.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.