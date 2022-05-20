The annual Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Peace Officer Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. today in front of the Bonneville County Courthouse.
The public is welcome to attend the event which is being held in conjunction with National Police Week, May 15-May 21.
On Thursday, the U.S. Senate unanimously adopted a resolution marking National Police Week and reiterating support for the men and women in law enforcement. Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch co-sponsored the bipartisan resolution led by Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Illinois). It also was co-sponsored by 82 additional Senate colleagues.
“We all must recognize the important role police officers have in making our communities safe and show support for police and law enforcement personnel,” Crapo said in the release. “They need our support perhaps now more than ever.”
Risch concurred.
“Our law enforcement and their families deserve our recognition and support for their brave work protecting and serving our communities,” he said in the release. “I am deeply grateful to the more than 800,000 law enforcement officers across the country who put their personal safety on the line every day to keep us safe.”
The resolution honors the 576 law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2021, including nearly 400 who died from COVID-19, as well as the 92 lost to date in 2022. Last year marked the most intentional killings of police since the September 11, 2001, attacks, the release said.