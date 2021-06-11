An unidentified person died Friday after they reportedly exited a vehicle in motion near Russ Freeman Park.
Jessica Clements, public information officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department, said police and the Idaho Falls Fire Department Emergency Medical Services responded to the intersection of Canyon Avenue and Micro Street around 12:16 p.m.
Clements said the passenger appeared to have exited the vehicle, which was towing a trailer. The driver inadvertently ran over the victim with the trailer before coming to a stop. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the passenger died of their injuries at the scene.
Clements said the department is attempting to contact next of kin before identifying the deceased.