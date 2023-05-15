540210644

Idaho Falls Police disposed of a pipe bomb found at a construction site Saturday in a controlled detonation. 

Police were called to the site after a person found the bomb near the Idaho Canal around 6 p.m. near the intersection of South 9th East and East 49th South where the Tiger Athletic Complex is being built. 


