Idaho Falls Police disposed of a pipe bomb found at a construction site Saturday in a controlled detonation.
Police were called to the site after a person found the bomb near the Idaho Canal around 6 p.m. near the intersection of South 9th East and East 49th South where the Tiger Athletic Complex is being built.
The Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad responded and an IFPD captain confirmed the item was a homemade explosive, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release. The device was also not built for construction purposes or commercial blasting.
"Due to the remote location in which the device was found and the hazards associated with attempting to move the device, the bomb squad determined the best and safest option was to detonate the device in place in a controlled manner," the release said.
Who made the bomb and for what purpose is still unknown, as is how it ended up at the construction site for an athletic center.
Idaho Falls PolicePublic Information Officer Jessica Clements said there is no legal justification for making a pipe bomb. Police will have to identify who made the bomb to determine whether it was made with the intent of hurting someone.
Clements said it's possible the person who made the bomb was a hobbyist interested in explosives. She added, however, that even if the bomb was not made to hurt someone, it still showed a disregard for the risks involved.
"It's incredibly unsafe. There's a reason why it's illegal," Clements said. "There's an inherent danger to themselves and to others."
Police searched the property and did not find any additional explosives. Anyone with knowledge about the bomb is asked to contact Idaho Falls Police at 208-529-1200.
