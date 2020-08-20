A Pocatello man was arrested in Idaho Falls early Thursday morning after he reportedly entered a couple's home and stabbed them.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. after one of the victims ran to a neighbor's house and told them to call 911. The other victim was located by police near the neighbor's house.
Both victims had stab wounds, according to the probable cause affidavit, and were treated by officers and Emergency Medical Services at the scene, then taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. They said the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Anthony Jessie Archuleta, was still in the house.
Three children and an adult woman were also still inside the house and were removed by officers. Archuleta responded when officers announced themselves and he obeyed commands from the officers. He would not tell police his name but was later identified by his car's vehicle identification number.
According to a news release, Archuleta had blood on his hands, arms and clothes. A knife was also found by police.
One of the victims said she had briefly dated Archuleta. She said she was woken when Archuleta entered the bedroom. She said she asked Archuleta what he was doing. Archuleta then reportedly pushed past her and began stabbing the male victim multiple times. The female victim was stabbed in the leg when she attempted to stop Archuleta.
The third adult in the residence told police she did not see the stabbing but said she heard a commotion, then heard the female victim screaming for help.
Archuletta told officers he would not speak to them without a lawyer present.
Archuletta was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison each. His bond was set at $150,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.