A Pocatello man was arrested Oct. 19 after he reportedly threatened a woman with a knife.
According to a Blackfoot Police Department report, officers responded to a Cedar Street apartment just after midnight. The victim and a witness told police Paul Villalobos, 30, had threatened the victim by pointing a butcher knife at her.
The witness said Villalobos was acting aggressively and stood only four feet away from the victim. According to the report, the witness grabbed the knife away from Villalobos, who then fled the residence.
Villalobos was found and taken to jail. He was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and his bond was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Bingham County Courthouse.