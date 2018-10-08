A Pocatello man died of his injuries Sunday after he was involved in a car crash near Rexburg.
An Idaho State Police news release stated the accident happened on U.S. Highway 20 around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.
Heath Babcock, 38, was driving west in a 2014 Ram cargo van when he rear-ended Jeramy Nutt, 43, of Las Vegas. Nutt was driving a 2013 Peterbuilt semi pulling a trailer.
The news release said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Babcock died at the scene.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Rexburg Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department.