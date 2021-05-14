A Pocatello man who was arrested in August was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison Tuesday.
Anthony Archuleta, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery in exchange for a second count being dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He was given credit for having served 264 days in jail since his arrest.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to a 911 call just after midnight on Aug. 20. Two victims with stab wounds had run to a neighbor's house and were taken to a hospital.
Archuleta surrendered after police evacuated three children and another adult from the residence. His hands, arms and clothes were covered in blood, and a knife was found inside the home.
One of the victims, a woman, said she had briefly dated Archuleta. She said she woke up to see Archuleta standing over her with the knife.
When the woman asked why Archuleta was in her home, he began stabbing the male victim multiple times. The woman attempted to stop him, and was stabbed in the leg during the struggle.
In addition to time in prison, Archuleta was sentenced to pay $1,645.50 in fines and fees.