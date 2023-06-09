An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly raped a teen girl after giving her drugs.
A probable cause affidavit in the case filed against Brett Victor Castro, 37, states he and the victim had several Facebook messages discussing him giving her marijuana in exchange for sex.
The victim told a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy the rape happened late Wednesday night. She said she told Castro that she no longer wanted to go through with the sex acts, but that he ignored her.
Facebook messages the victim reportedly shared with deputies show she asked Castro if she could buy marijuana from him. Castro said he had the drug, but that he would not give it to her for money.
Castro then reportedly asked the victim her age. When she told him she was 15 years old, he responded by asking, "You want to (expletive) a 37 year old(?)"
The affidavit states Castro then requested the victim send him nude photos of herself, and sent her nude photos of himself.
The victim said Castro picked her up in a red Ford Ranger at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He reportedly gave the victim a THC vape and drove to a location on East Sunnyside Road.
The probable cause affidavit states the sexual assault was not initially forced by Castro, and that the victim was a willing participant. Under Idaho law, minors cannot consent to sex with adults more than three years older than them, and any sex act is a crime by the adult.
About 15-20 minutes after they arrived, the victim told Castro multiple times she wanted to stop. Castro reportedly ignored her and continued raping the victim.
The victim told police Castro took her home at around 1 a.m. Thursday. She was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment, and sheriff's deputies arrived to investigate the reported rape around 3:07 a.m.
A relative of the victim gave deputies Castro's address. A red Ford Ranger was seen parked outside the residence. Castro denied it belonged to him, but said he had driven it occasionally.
Castro was handcuffed, and reportedly unlocked his phone for deputies to check. The affidavit states Castro had Facebook open, and that his profile was the same one the victim had exchanged messages with.
Rape is punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. Castro also was charged with enticing children through the internet, video image or other communication device, punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 23 in Bonneville County Court.
