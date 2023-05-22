Riley Reynolds

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested over an incident in February in which he reportedly pointed a gun at another driver. 

The probable cause affidavit in the case states Riley Reynolds, 28, pointed the gun at the driver and his wife after the driver showed him his middle finger and took the same turn as Reynolds. 


