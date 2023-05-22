An Idaho Falls man has been arrested over an incident in February in which he reportedly pointed a gun at another driver.
The probable cause affidavit in the case states Riley Reynolds, 28, pointed the gun at the driver and his wife after the driver showed him his middle finger and took the same turn as Reynolds.
The victim told an Idaho Falls Police officer he flipped Reynolds off because he cut them off while driving west on Broadway Street, and that Reynolds responded by shouting curse words at them. The victim said he was trying to get onto Interstate 15, but missed the turn and continued on Broadway behind Reynolds.
The victim said he turned onto Saturn Drive to turn around, and that Reynolds made the same turn in front of him. After the victim followed, Reynolds reportedly used his car to block both lanes of traffic, then exited his car and pointed a gun at the victim.
Reynolds reportedly yelled at the couple, then returned to his car, made a U-turn and drove away.
The victims recorded Reynolds' license plate, which police used to identify him. No one answered when an officer went to Reynolds' address, though the officer wrote they saw someone inside.
Reynolds called dispatch and spoke to the officer, saying the victim nearly caused him to crash on three separate occasions. He said he became afraid when the victim followed him onto Saturn Drive.
"Basically I don't want to answer any questions, but I just needed to say there was absolutely no gun pointed at anyone, at anytime, at all whatsoever," Reynolds reportedly told the officer.
The officer wrote that he had not asked about or mentioned a gun to Reynolds or in messages to his phone.
Reynolds claimed he already knew what police had heard about him because he had an officer as a family member. When the officer asked him about this, he then claimed they were a friend.
Reynolds told police his brother was a passenger and could corroborate his story. The brother gave a similar explanation of events as Reynolds, but both of them reportedly refused to answer when asked whether Reynolds exited his car.
The detective listened to the 911 call and said the victims’ reactions to Reynolds drawing a gun seemed credible.
Reynolds was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 2 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.