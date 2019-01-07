Police have arrested a person of interest in connection to the Monday morning robbery of Connections Credit Union on East 25th Street.
Police Spokesman Sgt. Jon Johnson said more information would be available when he learned the details of the arrest.
An Idaho Falls Police Department news release stated the business called police around 9:39 a.m. to report a man had entered with a suspected explosive device and demanded money.
Johnson said he was unsure how much money was taken. The suspect fled on foot to the Grand Teton Mall.
Johnson said the suspect left behind a device that was being examined by the Regional Bomb Squad. Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the squad had finished examining the device, but did not know if it was found to be a real explosive.
Several Ammon schools near the credit union were placed on a soft lockdown after the robbery. The lockdown ended right before noon, according to a Hillcrest High School Facebook post.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at 208-529-1200.