Burglary suspectTimothy Brian Wardas has been arrested after fleeing a hospital Monday morning.
Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wardas was locatedat a gas station at 1300 W. Broadway, an Idaho Falls Police Department news release said.
Wardas, 44, was running out ofthe gas station when an Idaho Falls Police detective and Bonneville County Sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene. Both the detective and the deputy identified themselves as law enforcement officers and chased after Wardas on foot, yelling for him to stop.
Wardas continued running until the deputy officer and detective tackled him. Wardas was handcuffedafter a struggle, the release said. He was then taken and secured into the officer's patrol vehicle.
The arrest came more than 24 hours after Wardas fled a local hospital where he was being medically evaluated after police used a Taser to apprehend him for burglary. On Sunday, Wardas broke into a house and obtained cash, financial transaction cards, gift cards and a knife from the home, an earlier news release said. He broke two second-floor windows and jumped into the backyard.
Officers eventually used a stun gun on Wardas to apprehend him. He was then released from police custody in order to receive medical attention. Wardas fled the hospital in the early morning hours on Monday, against medical advice saying he needed to stay.
Wardas is currently in the Bonneville County Jail. He is being charged for two separate misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing an officer, according to court documents.
He also is being charged with felony burglary, felony possession of financial transaction cards and felony malicious injury to property, court documents said.
His bond is set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 1.
