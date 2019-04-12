An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly robbed a store at knifepoint.
Dakota Kelso, 29 was arrested at his home near the intersection of 9th Street and Holmes Avenue after he was identified with security footage.
A news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department said Kelso entered the Check into Cash store at 1175 17th Street at 11:30 a.m. The employees told police Kelso drew the knife and demanded cash. He fled the store on foot with $529, heading westbound on 17th Street.
Police were at Kelso’s house 20 minutes later, watching the area until a search warrant was obtained. Other officers searched the area and locations Kelso may have gone to.
Police searched the house at 3:30 p.m. The found Kelso inside with the stolen money and the knife. According to the news release, Kelso admitted to the robbery and was arrested.
Kelso is expected to be charged with robbery, punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence.