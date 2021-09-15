Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said she is unsure when she will be able to release the names of those involved in a recent shooting.
"There's a couple of specific details we're working on before we release more information," Clements said.
The shooting is being investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force with Idaho State Police taking the lead in the investigation. The names of the 21-year-old suspect and the officer have not been made public.
On Saturday, an Idaho Falls Police Department officer shot and injured a suspect. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at Hurricane's Bar on North Holmes Avenue. Police discovered multiple rounds had struck the building and cars in the parking lot.
Police quickly located a car that fit the description of the vehicle driven by the shooter. The suspect reportedly fled from an attempted traffic stop until an officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the car near the intersection of Whittier Street and North Freeman Avenue.
The suspect reportedly fled on foot. An officer fired their gun, injuring the suspect. The suspect was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The suspect wasin critical condition as of Monday.