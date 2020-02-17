When Jeremy Galbreaith first applied for a job as a police officer in 1998, he was one of 200 candidates applying for three openings.
It was a competitive field, with roughly one in 10 of the applicants being seriously considered for the job.
As law enforcement changes and adapts to new technology and social trends, applications for policing jobs have decreased nationwide, even as early retirements are on the rise. The result is police departments have to fill their ranks with higher requirements and choose from a lower pool of applicants.
Today, the typical number of applicants for a job at the Idaho Falls Police Department, where Galbreaith is a captain overseeing recruitment, is between 40 and 50.
"We are following the trend the rest of the country is also experiencing when it comes to law enforcement recruiting, and that's a decrease in applications," Galbreaith said. "We're seeing it just as much as anybody else."
A 2019 survey produced by the Police Executive Research Forum found that 63% of law enforcement offices reported a decrease in applicants over the past five years, 36% a significant decrease in applications.
The study found that departments were concerned not only by the decrease in applicants but also whether the applicants were qualified for a job that's increasingly dependent on technology.
According to the survey, nearly a quarter of current law enforcement officers are either eligible for retirement or will be eligible in the next five years. Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson also cited retirements in 2018 when discussing the need to hire more officers.
The majority of officers who leave the job, however, do so long before retirement age. The survey found 69% of law enforcement officers leave within five years of joining, with 29% resigning in their first year.
Galbreaith attributes the change in part to generational differences.
"Baby boomers, for instance, they work to live," Galbreaith said. "If they were getting a steady paycheck and lacking a little bit of self-fulfillment or job satisfaction, they were OK with that, because they were still getting that steady paycheck and that's just what they did in order to survive."
Galbreaith has found younger applicants want a job that is more personally fulfilling. Between the Peace Officers Standards and Training Program and the department's own training, officers must undergo 33 weeks of preparation before they're allowed to patrol alone. The job's irregular hours, which includes weekends, holidays and night shifts, can also be off-putting for applicants.
Public perception of law enforcement was also cited in the survey as a reason recruitment has gone down, as police have faced scrutiny for fatal officer-involved shootings. The survey cited the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown as a turning point, referring to the "Ferguson effect."
"Five years after the events in Ferguson, MO, the profession is still undergoing soul-searching," the report on the survey stated. "This may have had an impact on recruiting."
Others who want to pursue or continue a career in law enforcement have to leave if they fail to complete the training or don't meet the department's standards.
During the application process, Johnson has required officers to undergo polygraph examinations, in which lying on seemingly insignificant questions can be the difference between being hired or not.
The department has avoided lowering standards for ethical behavior and professional conduct even as applicants have decreased. The push and pull between quantity and quality have also been affected by the retirement of career officers, creating a need for new officers to replace those leaving.
Galbreaith said candidates with misdemeanor offenses may still be considered. In 2017, POST changed its rules to allow applicants with past drug use, citing the fact that Idaho borders states where recreational marijuana use is legal. The Police Executive Research Forum survey found 54% of law enforcement offices who responded to the survey had changed their rules in the past five years to allow applicants with minor drug offenses.
Galbreaith also said the "ugliness" of police work is the most commonly cited reason for why officers leave, particularly cases involving deaths.
The Police Executive Research Forum survey asked law enforcement offices what were the three most common reasons given by officers for leaving the department. Of the 298 who responded, 189 said the most common reason was they had accepted employment at another local law enforcement office. A close second, however, was pursuing a career outside of law enforcement, cited by 171 officers.
"Some people, just at the end of the day, it's not for them," Galbreaith said.