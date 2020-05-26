Hopefully, the sender of a suspicious package containing two board games and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine hung onto the “Get out of Jail Free” card from their Monopoly game or they could be facing Life.
The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the suspicious package that was sent to an Idaho Falls home that, upon further examination, contained the board games and the drugs.
The police department news release announcing the discovery didn’t specify which board games were in the package, but if the yet-to-be-identified sender is located, the free pass from a Monopoly board game won’t do them any good.
According to a news release, a resident at the house the package was sent to called police May 15 because the package was not addressed to anyone at the residence. The package had been sent from a southern California town, according to the return address.
The Idaho Falls Police Department K-9 unit responded and a K-9 officer indicated there were drugs inside the package. Police obtained a search warrant to open the package and found two board games inside. Inside one of the board games was two vacuum-sealed bags, each containing about 500 grams of suspected meth. The combined weight was 1,005.5 grams, more than 2.2 pounds. The police department is investigating the source of the drugs.
“The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to advise residents to not hesitate to call if you receive a suspicious package,” the release said. “Packages that are mailed to your home or business and are not addressed to anyone residing there can be considered suspicious, especially if they are sent from an address you do not recognize.”
Should investigators find the package’s sender, they could be charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine which is punishable with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence.