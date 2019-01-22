Idaho State Police found several images of child pornography on the phone of a man arrested Dec. 30 for drug possession.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a state trooper stopped Salvador Sandoval, 31, for speeding on U.S. Highway 20. The trooper told Sandoval he could smell marijuana and Sandoval admitted to having some in the car. Sandoval gave the trooper a false name, but was later identified.
The trooper arrested Sandoval and searched his car, finding methamphetamine and nine cellphones.
Sandoval gave the trooper permission to search his phone, and the trooper found text messages indicating Sandoval was selling drugs. The trooper also found messages with a woman who had a civil protection order against Sandoval.
Idaho State Police later obtained a search warrant for the remaining phones, leading to the discovery of child pornography depicting sexual images of prepubescent girls.
Sandoval was charged with possession of sexually exploitative material, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison.
He also was charged with multiple misdemeanors, including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and providing false information to a law enforcement officer, all punishable with up to a year in jail.
Sandoval's bond was set at $25,000 for the drug charges and $150,000 for the child pornography case. The prosecutor requested a high bond due to Sandoval violating the civil protection order and due to his criminal history. The affidavit stated Sandoval called the woman with the order multiple times from jail, and told her he didn't care if the calls led to more charges. The prosecutor cited Sandoval's lack of concern over more charges in a motion for the high bond amount.
Sandoval is scheduled to be arraigned in district court for the drug charges at 1 p.m. Monday. A preliminary hearing for the child pornography charge is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 2.