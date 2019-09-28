An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after, police say, he admitted to downloading child pornography.
Law enforcement traced multiple downloads of the images and videos to a computer belonging to Arnulfo Gonzalez-Torres, 22. Detectives found more than 2,600 suspected images and videos of child pornography.
Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a warrant for Gonzalez-Torres’ residence and computers. The officers searched the computers and found files of child porn that had been downloaded between May 18 and July 15.
The images and videos contained disturbing and sexual depictions of underage children of all ages, including infants, according to a probable cause affidavit. Several of the images depicted adults raping the children. Others depicted children being forced into sexual activities with animals or other children.
Gonzalez-Torres’ mother told police he had moved out of the residence two weeks prior to them serving the warrant. A detective contacted him at his new residence.
During an interview, Gonzalez-Torres admitted to downloading the images and videos.
The child porn was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children, an organization that tracks child pornography. The center recognized 946 of the images and videos. The center had identified a victim who appeared in one of the videos and 15 of the images.
Gonzalez-Torres was charged with three counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released Friday to pretrial services, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.